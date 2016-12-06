Three Apprehended With Nearly $600K in Drugs

Tucson, Ariz.-Customs and Border Protection officers arrested three people involved in separate weekend attempts to smuggle a combined

$565,000 worth of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine through the Port of Nogales.

Offices at the Mariposa crossing referred a 53-year-old man from Sapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, for a secondary inspection of his Volkswagen sedan

on Dec. 2. After officers found 5 pounds of cocaine worth $60,000, as well as 4 pounds of heroin valued at $75,000, in the dashboard.

Officers working with CBP canines made two seizures on Dec. 4, beginning with nearly 30 pounds of cocaine, worth approx.imately$300,000,

and nearly 8 pounds of methamphetamine, worth $20,000, seized from a 27-year-old man from Magdalena, Jalisco, Sonora, Mexico, when

he attempted to enter through the Mariposa crossing in a Honda van.

A short time later, officers seized nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine, worth more than$80,000, and nearly 3 pounds of cocaine, $30,000,

from a 23-year-old man residing in Nogales, Arizona, as a Permanent Resident Alien. He was stopped at the Dennis DeConcinii crossing driving

a Volkswagen sedan.

Officers seized all drugs and vehicles used in the smuggling attempts, and turned the subjects over to U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.