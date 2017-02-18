Newsvine

Border Patrol Stops Truck near Sonoita, Finds Almost $260K Worth of Marijuana

TUCSON, Ariz. – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Sonoita Station arrested a female U.S. citizen Feb. 16 after finding nearly 2 dozen bundles of marijuana, worth almost $260,000, in her Dodge Ram truck.

The woman was driving north on State Route 83 when agents pulled her over and discovered multiple bundles in the truck’s bed and cab.  She now faces criminal charges for smuggling a controlled substance. The vehicle and drugs were processed for seizure in accordance to Tucson Sector Guidelines and federal statutes.

